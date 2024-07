Sanchez was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

29-year-old Luis Daniel Sanchez was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and having a fake license plate.

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man was arrested by Socorro Police for outstanding warrants, on Wednesday, July 3.

