Sparks Park now open; features new playground





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A brand new park opened today in Far East El Paso. Sparks Park is located in the Sparks and Mission Ridge area.

Borderland leaders joined community members at the park for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Children joined in after the ceremony to play test the nearly 6,000-square-foot playground. The playground includes a 20-foot-high play tower, three swing bays, climbing features, and shade structures. The park is part of the county’s commitment to expanding access to safe, inclusive, and engaging outdoor spaces.

“I just want to really emphasize our parks are the heart and the souls of our communities, its what brings us together.”

The county also plans on building bikes and hiking trails for those in the community.

This is part of the 2024 Capital Improvement Bond which approved $95 million to developing new parks.



