Gov. Abbott declares statewide disaster over New World screwworm, deploys resources

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration Friday after a confirmed detection of New World screwworm Wednesday in Zavala County, which is near Uvalde.

The screwworm parasite can infect livestock. Last year, worries over NWS shut down livestock crossings in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The governor authorized the use of all available state government resources. He's also making state personnel available to move sterile flies into Texas and build a new sterile screwworm production facility in Edinburg.

Resources will be prioritized for Uvalde and Zavala counties, the governor said. Before, the disaster declaration was just for the two counties.

Sterile flies helped eradicate pests in the past, the governor said. Sterile male flies are released to mate with wild females who only mate once in their life. Their eggs will be non-viable and will naturally lower the population, according to Gov. Abbott.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is importing sterile flies in South Texas, Gov. Abbott said.

Last year, the governor said he directed the establishment of the Texas New World Screwworm Response Team. It helped prepare livestock producers, veterinarians, wildlife experts and federal officials for screwworm detection.

The governor said Texans should inspect livestock and pets for any wounds and treat them to avoid NWS infestations. Do not move an animal if it has a suspected infestation.

Residents can report suspected screwworm infestations to the Texas Animal Health Commission at 1-800-550-8242.

Friday, Hudspeth County issued its own disaster declaration because NWS is a concern to agriculture, livestock, wildlife and the community.

The county said the purpose of the declaration is to stay prepared and take early action in case NWS is detected in the county.