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Texas emergency personnel deployed to help respond to Colorado wildfires

MGN, Robert T Bell / CC BY 2.0
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Published 11:27 AM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said it deployed state emergency personnel to help wildfire response in Colorado. TDEM said Governor Greg Abbott directed the help after the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management requested it.

TDEM sent Voluntary Agency Liaisons, community-based organizations, local mass care partners and state emergency management officials, according to a news release. They may help with planning voluntary agency activities, tracking needs, finding resources and donating to affected communities.

The deployment is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is a mutual aid system that lets states help each other during disasters and emergencies.

Article Topic Follows: Texas
Colorado
Colorado fires
wildfire
Wildfire Response

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Gabrielle Lopez

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