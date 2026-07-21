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Texas leads all states for June job gains, report says

The Texas state flag.
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The Texas state flag.
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Published 3:46 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the state's job gain over the month of June. He said Texas led all states based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' employment release.

Gov. Abbott said the release showed Texas gained 43,400 non-farm jobs in June, and the state led for jobs gained over the last year.

"Our greatest natural resource is the people of our great state; that is why Texas leads the nation in job creation," said Governor Abbott in a statement. "In Texas, we invest in high-demand skills training and partner with job-creating businesses and innovators to power expanded opportunity for Texans for decades to come."

The Texas Workforce Commission said the professional and business services industry had the largest increase in June with 25,500 new jobs. Leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities also grew significantly.

According to labor market data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission:

  • Texas reached a new high of 14,469,600 total non-farm jobs after a gain of 43,400 jobs in June.
  • Texas gained 177,900 jobs from June 2025 to June 2026 and outpaced the annual job growth rate for the U.S. as a whole.
  • Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,203,600.
  • The Texas labor force totaled 15,904,900 with a gain of 29,700 people over the last 12-month period.
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Gabrielle Lopez

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