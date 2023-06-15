Man allegedly threatens El Paso postal worker

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso law enforcement officers say 42-year-old Edgar Efren Avila threatened a postal worker. Officials say the alleged threat was made on June 12 just after 3 p.m. on the 2800 block of Castle Hill Circle in East El Paso.

Officers were called out to a house after receiving reports of an aggravated assault in progress. When they arrived, they reported finding a postal worker who told them Avila threatened him with a knife. He had been delivering mail when Avila allegedly got out of his car and started screaming, holding a knife.

The postal worker says he got back into his mail vehicle and locked the doors. Avila drove away and officers later found him at a house on the 12100 block of Royal Woods. The SWAT team, Crisis Management Team, Crisis Intervention Team, and Gang Unit were all called out to get Avila out of the house.

Officials charged Avila with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.