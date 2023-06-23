El Paso driver accused of running over pedestrian on Dyer crosswalk identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials are identifying one of the drivers allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Northeast El Paso June 10.

Investigators say 28-year-old Esteban Armando Nava and his passenger at the time, 31-year-old Anaiza Molina, drove off after running over 57-year-old Pedro Salas. Police believe that a different car initially hit Salas as he was using a cross walk at Dyer Street and Hercules Avenue. They say that Nava's car ran over Salas after he had already been knocked to the ground by the first car.

Both drivers are accused of driving away from the scene without trying to help Salas, who later died of his injuries. The driver of the first car has not yet been identified. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

ABC-7 is working to learn if officials are planning to charge either of the drivers or the passenger. We will this story when we learn more.