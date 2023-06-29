Bond requirement upheld for Uber passenger accused of murdering her driver in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 48-year-old Phoebe Copas, who is accused of murdering an El Paso Uber driver earlier this month, attended a bond hearing this afternoon. The judge overseeing the hearing decided to keep the $1.5 million bond in effect, with $500,000 in cash or surety bond and $1 million as a personal reconnaissance bond.

11 character witnesses testified on Copas' behalf. That includes Copas' boyfriend, who confirmed she sent him a picture of the Uber driver after he had been shot and that he believes Copas was licensed to carry a gun in Kentucky, her home state. He also testified that she bought the gun legally.

Copas' mother also spoke on her behalf, saying she believes her daughter is a good person. When court officials asked if Copas had ever been in trouble with the law before, her mother replied that she had been involved in a domestic issue. ABC-7 learned that Copas was previously accused of hitting her husband with a gun.