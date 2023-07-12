Off-duty El Paso Police officers accused of helping fellow officer cover up hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two off-duty El Paso Police officers are accused helping a fellow officer of covering up a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators say Isaac Menchaca, a 2-year and 8-month veteran of the force, was driving on the 3600 block of East Yandell Drive in Central El Paso when he allegedly hit two parked cars. Menchaca is accused of driving away from the scene.

Isaac Menchaca, El Paso Police Department

The two other officers, Enrique David Mendoza, a 6-year and 5-month veteran of the force, and Aaron Poblano, a 3-year and 4-month veteran, showed up later to help Menchaca get away from the scene, according to investigators.

Enrique David Mendoza, El Paso Police Department

Menchaca is charged with Striking an Unattended Vehicle and Accident Involving Damage and was booked on a $2,000 bond.

Mendoza and Poblano are charged with Interference with Public Duties and were each booked on a $1,000 bond.

Aaron Poblano, El Paso Police Department

Investigators say the officers were off duty when this happened. The cases are being reviewed by the District Attorney's Office. All of the officer are now on administrative duty.

The El Paso Police Department takes all misconduct allegations seriously against its personnel and will investigate them accordingly," a spokesperson told ABC-7 in a statement.