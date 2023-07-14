Skip to Content
U.S. Marshals arrest Roswell man for allegedly smuggling ‘aliens,’ officials say

Dona Ana County Detention Center
DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested 45-year-old Roswell resident Jose Saldivar on a felony count of "Smuggling Illegal Aliens," according to jail records.

The U.S. Department of Justice defines this charge as when a suspect knows "that a person is an alien, [and] brings to or attempts to bring [that person] to the United States... at a place other than a designated port of entry."

Agents booked Saldivar into the Dona Ana County Detention Center July 14 just after 8 a.m. They are holding him without bond.

Jail officials have not yet set a court hearing date for Saldivar.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Saldivar's arrest. We will bring you additional details as we receive them.

