El Paso man convicted of luring girl out of toy aisle, murdering her set to die in November

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- David Renteria, the man convicted of the brutal murder of a 5-year-old El Paso girl, is set to die on November 16, 2023, two days before the 22nd anniversary of the murder.

Renteria was sentenced to death in 2003, but due to a technicality in his first trial, he was granted a resentencing trial in 2008.

Renteria murdered Alexandra Flores on November 18, 2001 after he lured her out of the toy aisle of the Walmart on Alameda. During the trial, prosecutors say Renteria sexually assaulted Flores before burning her body.

Renteria was convicted the first time on the basis of a matching palm print lifted from a plastic bag that was found over Alexandra’s head.

