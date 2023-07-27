Skip to Content
Top Stories

Person rescued from collapsed trench in Northeast El Paso

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 3:28 PM
Published 2:59 PM

Update: El Paso Fire says rescue crews got the person out of the collapsed trench.

An ABC-7 crews at the scene reports that the trench is located inside of a construction zone.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is trapped in a trench after it collapsed in Northeast El Paso.

This happened near Loma Real Avenue and Sean Haggerty Drive, on the far northern edge of the city where a lot of new construction is happening.

El Paso Fire officials tweeted out that Special Rescue units are going out to help get the trapped person out of the collapsed trench.

Officials say no injuries have been reported yet. They are expected to release additional details soon.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now. We will update you as we gather new information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content