Person rescued from collapsed trench in Northeast El Paso

Update: El Paso Fire says rescue crews got the person out of the collapsed trench.

An ABC-7 crews at the scene reports that the trench is located inside of a construction zone.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is trapped in a trench after it collapsed in Northeast El Paso.

This happened near Loma Real Avenue and Sean Haggerty Drive, on the far northern edge of the city where a lot of new construction is happening.

El Paso Fire officials tweeted out that Special Rescue units are going out to help get the trapped person out of the collapsed trench.

Officials say no injuries have been reported yet. They are expected to release additional details soon.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now. We will update you as we gather new information.