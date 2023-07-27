Police find body near Paisano and Executive in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers found a body near the intersection of Paisano Drive and Executive Center Boulevard in West El Paso.

Police officials sent out an alert just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday. They say the initial call about the body came in just after 10:00 a.m.

Emergency crews remain at the scene. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene.

Police say that no further information is currently available. ABC-7 is working to learn additional details. Stay tuned.