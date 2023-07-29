El Paso Animal Services kicks off annual ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The City of El Paso is hosting their annual “Clear the Shelters," a national adoption event.

Its from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm, Saturday, July 29 located at El Paso Animal Services Center, 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

Animal Services will begin the month long campaign of free adoptions for all shelter pets through August 31.

All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

The event comes at a vital time, as the shelter’s kennels remain filled with over 600 pets looking for fur-ever homes.

For anyone not looking to commit long term to a pet, fostering is also an option. Fostering a pet is free, and the shelter provides all the food, supplies and medical care the pet would need.

To view adoptable pets ahead of time, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org/Adopt/.