Child rushed to hospital after emergency crews called out to Northeast El Paso apartment

Update: El Paso Fire crews tell ABC-7 that a child swallowed water and was taken to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department officials tell ABC-7 that crews were called out to the 11200 block of Sean Haggerty Drive after someone called to report flooding.

The call came in just after 4 PM Wednesday.

This happened at an apartment complex in Northeast El Paso.

One person was rushed to the hospital. ABC-7 is working to learn the severity of the person's injuries, the type of injuries they sustained, and what led up to their injury.

