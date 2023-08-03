Skip to Content
El Paso Police arrest man on multiple drunk driving charges

El Paso Police Department
Published 11:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers arrested Jose Garcia Hernandez and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More.

They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $41,000 bond.

Officers took Hernandez into custody on July 28 after they stopped him on the 1300 block of Lomaland Drive in East El Paso.

Hernandez told officers he was driving home. Investigators believe he was drinking and driving.

Jail records show that officials have arrested and booked Hernandez on DWI charges multiple times.

KVIA ABC-7

