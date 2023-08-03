El Paso Police officers find body near westside stretch of I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers discovered a body on the 5000 block of North Desert Boulevard in West El Paso. That's between I-10 and Remcon Circle.

The body was first reported just before 2:15 PM Thursday. The call came in as a "death unattended," according to police officials.

Police are unable to provide any other information right now.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene. We are working to learn additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.