Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Police officers find body near westside stretch of I-10

By
Published 2:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers discovered a body on the 5000 block of North Desert Boulevard in West El Paso. That's between I-10 and Remcon Circle.

The body was first reported just before 2:15 PM Thursday. The call came in as a "death unattended," according to police officials.

Police are unable to provide any other information right now.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene. We are working to learn additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content