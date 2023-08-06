El Paso International Airport gets $3 million grant for solar panel installation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The City of El Paso International Airport has been selected to receive a $3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the installation of solar panels.

The airport has also received a $360,000 grant to develop an Airport Sustainability Master Plan.

El Paso International Airport is one of 21 airports to receive a grant from the FAA.

The grant will be utilized to install solar panels on the Rental Car Center, effectively offsetting the airport's energy usage.

The FAA has awarded a total of $92 million to airports nationwide as part of the federal government's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, a goal set by President Biden.

The funding provided by the grant supports the airport's ongoing efforts to modernize its infrastructure.

The airport will work with the recently establish Office of Climate and Sustainability to incorporate the Airport’s Sustainability Master Plan as part of the City’s overall Climate Action Plan.

“The City shares the national vision of a future that incorporates innovative and efficient energy practices, and utilizing technology to achieve these goals which are also part of our community’s priorities," said Mayor Oscar Leeser.

