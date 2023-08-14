FBI agents disrupt possible shooting at Cincinnati bar, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Army Special Agents, FBI Agents, and officers with the El Paso Police Department intervened as a man with a rifle walked up to a large crowd of people outside the Champagne Villain Bar, detective say.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, just after 2 AM, agents with the FBI El Paso's Violent Crime and Gang Task Force alerted police officers that 22-year-old Andres Gabriel Lodoza had a gun and intended to bring it to a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar.

Agents and officers watched Lodoza as he parked his car along Cincinnati Avenue, allegedly loaded the rifle, then walked towards the group outside the bar.

Officers intervened, telling Lodoza to drop the rifle, citing his potential as a threat to public safety. Lodoza put down the gun before officers detained him, investigators say.

While interviewing Lodoza, investigators learned that he had been involved in a fight at the Champagne Villain bar. He told detectives that a man had threatened him and claimed certain gang affiliations. Lodoza allegedly told officers that he got the rifle out to intimidate the man. FBI agents watched all of this happen, according to police officials.

El Paso Police tried to arrest Lodoza on a Terroristic Threat charge, but Judge Priddy found no probable cause for the charge. Officers therefore booked Lodoza on outstanding traffic warrants, including failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.

"The El Paso Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of our community," department officials stated in a recent news release. "We continue to act promptly and decisively in response to any threats to public safety. We appreciate the cooperation and support of the community and our law enforcement partners in these efforts."