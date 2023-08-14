Woman in wheelchair struck by car, hospitalized in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New video shows a car that struck an elderly woman in a wheelchair near Hanks High School Monday.

El Paso Fire Department officials tell ABC-7 that a pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car near the intersection of Tom Weiskopf Drive and North Lee Trevino Drive.

El Paso Fire officials identify the victim only as an 80-year-old woman.

In the video, taken by a bystander, the woman in the wheelchair can be seen laying in the road as a group of people watch. She is seen moving, but appears unable to get back up on her own.

The video show the car that apparently hit the woman still at the scene as people wait for emergency crews to arrive. The car suffered substantial damage to its front.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene around 10 AM. No additional details were immediately available. ABC-7 is working to learn more.