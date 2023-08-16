Skip to Content
Serious motorcycle crash in South-Central El Paso sends one person to the hospital

KVIA
Published 10:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are responding to a serious motorcycle crash at Glenwood Street and El Paso Drive in South-Central El Paso.

A spokesperson says that emergency crews rushed one person to University Medical Center after they suffered serious injuries in the crash.

This is the third motorcycle-involved crash in El Paso in under 24 hours.

Investigators were not able to provide any other details. ABC-7 is working to learn more. Stay tuned for updates.

Emma Hoggard

