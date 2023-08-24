Skip to Content
Major crash in Horizon City leaves 2 dead

HORIZON CITY, TX (KVIA) -- A collision involving two motor vehicles left 2 people dead on the scene and 3 others were taken to local hospitals. This happened on the 14800 block of Horizon Blvd, between Gretna Ave and Ascencion St.

Horizon City Police Department received the call at 8:57 p.m. last night and remain on the scene. The area is closed off and traffic is being redirected.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene working to find the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.

Isabella Martinez

