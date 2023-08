EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A man in his 40's has been rescued by Combined Search and Rescue Teams, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The rescue operation took place at the 1500 block of McKelligon Canyon.

Officials with EPFD reported that the man suffered a bone fracture. First responders are working to stabilize him.

ABC-7 was first alerted of this rescue mission around noon Sunday, through EPFD's Twitter page.