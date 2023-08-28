Skip to Content
South-Central El Paso house catches fire, crews put out flames

Published 6:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire at Stevens Street and Alameda Avenue in South-Central El Paso. Officials tell us they have knocked out the flames.

A spokesperson says no one injuries have been reported.

The fire was classified as moderate, according to fire officials.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. We are working to learn more information. Check back for updates.

Emma Hoggard

