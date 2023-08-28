South-Central El Paso house catches fire, crews put out flames

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire at Stevens Street and Alameda Avenue in South-Central El Paso. Officials tell us they have knocked out the flames.

A spokesperson says no one injuries have been reported.

The fire was classified as moderate, according to fire officials.

EPFD crews responding to a Condition 2 house fire at Stevens St and Alameda Ave. No injuries reported at this time.



Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/cPuxT6Xvhs — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) August 29, 2023

