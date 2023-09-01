Man stabbed to death in Canutillo, deputies investigating it as a homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's officials say that a man was murdered in Canutillo late Thursday night.

Deputies were called out to the 7200 block of Sixth Street just after 10:30 p.m. The call came in as an "ongoing altercation."

When they arrived they found an unidentified man with a stab wound. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital where he died.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the man's death. They are currently threating the death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger to the Canutillo area.

Sheriff's office officials were not able to provide us with any other details. We are continuing to look for additional information.