Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man stabbed to death in Canutillo, deputies investigating it as a homicide

Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
By
Updated
today at 11:50 AM
Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's officials say that a man was murdered in Canutillo late Thursday night.

Deputies were called out to the 7200 block of Sixth Street just after 10:30 p.m. The call came in as an "ongoing altercation."

When they arrived they found an unidentified man with a stab wound. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital where he died.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the man's death. They are currently threating the death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger to the Canutillo area.

Sheriff's office officials were not able to provide us with any other details. We are continuing to look for additional information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content