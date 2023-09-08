El Paso woman wanted for assault found hiding inside box spring mattress

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies interrupted a burglary Thursday and found a wanted criminal hiding inside a box spring in the process.

Officials say that Xanya Yvette Zamora was inside a bedroom, hiding in a box spring mattress. They arrested her on an outstanding criminal warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked her into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

Also found at the house, Raul Rodriguez, who now faces charges for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon. He was booked on a $3,000 bond.

Deputies were originally called out on reports of a burglary in progress at a house on the 900 block of Airship Place. When they arrived, they realized that Zamora was hiding inside.

They also discovered Daniel Peter Navarrette, who they charged with Failure to Identify, inside the house. They also found he was wanted for Theft of Property.

Officials referred Navarrette to the El Paso Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force after they found a stolen car parked in the driveway of the house.