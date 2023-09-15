Skip to Content
Bicyclist seriously injured in East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A bicyclist is seriously injured after a collision with a car in East El Paso Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed the bicyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Special Traffic Investigators are taking over the investigation.

Officials confirm that a single car and a bicycle were involved in the collision. This happened near the intersection of Saul Kleinfeld Drive and Firehouse Drive.

