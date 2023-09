EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two cars crashed on North Lee Trevino Drive and Trawood Drive in East El Paso Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Hanks High School, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department.

One of the cars caught of fire, officials said.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Emergency crews are still on the scene.