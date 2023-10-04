Financial expert explains why credit should remain a top priority for student loan borrowers

Skip to Content
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- After a 3-year pause, nearly 30 million Americans will need to resume student loan payments. This financial challenge comes at a time when national credit debt has reached a record of $1 trillion.

To navigate repayment, here are some essential tips:

  • Identify Your Loan Servicer: Visit StudentAid.gov to determine your loan servicer, as many providers have changed over the past three years.
  • Determine Your Due Date: Payments resumed on October 1, but your due date might fall anytime this month. 
  • Temporary Grace Period: Until September 30, 2024, missed payments won't be reported. However, note that interest, previously frozen, is now accumulating.

Student loan payments greatly affect your credit score. Monique White, a financial expert and head of community at Self Financial, advises people to have a healthy financial foundation.

White gives tips to help maintain a good credit score while paying off student loans:

  • Check Your Credit Report: Understand your servicer and provider for on-time payments.
  • Review Your Budget: Plan for the added expense of loan payments.
  • Demonstrate Reliability on Payment: On-time payments contribute 35% to your credit score.
  • Impact of a Low Credit Score: A low score can affect everyday expenses, including utilities and rental deposits.
  • Making Extra Payments: Consider extra payments to save on interest and reduce the loan term.
  • Understanding Interest: Seek help from your student loan servicer to understand how interest varies based on your loan type.

The Biden administration just approved additional debt relief totaling $9 billion for 125,000 student loan borrowers. The President is expected to provide further updates on efforts to cancel student debt later today. 

