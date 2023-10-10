Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man found shot outside East El Paso Baptist church

By
today at 11:53 AM
Published 12:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that happened Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg near the Spanish Baptist Church on the 14500 block of Montana Avenue in East El Paso. The man was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to live.

Deputies are investigating this incident as an aggravated assault.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident and people living and working in the area should not be concerned. They were unable to provide any other details. ABC-7 will update this story once more information is available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content