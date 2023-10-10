Man found shot outside East El Paso Baptist church

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that happened Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg near the Spanish Baptist Church on the 14500 block of Montana Avenue in East El Paso. The man was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to live.

Deputies are investigating this incident as an aggravated assault.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident and people living and working in the area should not be concerned. They were unable to provide any other details. ABC-7 will update this story once more information is available.