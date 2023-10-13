Gadsden vs. Chaparral football game postponed due to concern for fan, team safety

GADSDEN, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Gadsden High School Football Coach says the game against Chaparral has been postponed due to concerns for the safety of fans.

"This year's Battle of The Gap has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 14th at 9 AM," Coach Facio wrote in a statement posted to X. "In addition to this change, no spectators will be allowed into Lobo stadium for this game."

The schools have not elaborated on the nature of the threats. ABC-7 is working to learn more.