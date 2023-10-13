Las Cruces fire crews save man, dog from burning house

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire crews rescued a 51-year-old man and his dog from a house fire Thursday afternoon. This happened on the 100 block of Turquoise Avenue.

When crews arrived they saw a lot of smoke and flames. They found the man unconscious inside the house. They rushed him to a Las Cruces hospital before he was transferred to University Medical Center El Paso. Crews rescued a large dog. A cat died in the fire.

Crews put out the flames within 15 minutes. Investigators are still evaluating the cause and the estimated cost of the damage.

