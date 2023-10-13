One person dead, one injured in Lower Valley shooting

Update: An El Paso Police Department spokesperson says that the person taken into custody is a 68-year-old person who shot at three other people. The detained man hit two of those people. Police say they are "looking to" charge the 68-year-old with one count of murder and two counts of assault.

One of the two injured people, a 62-year-old man, died.

A 54-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are still looking into how the fight between the four people escalated into a shooting. The shooting happened inside the house. There were children inside the house, according to police.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 7600 block of Parral Drive in the Lower Valley, just a few blocks from the El Paso Community College Valle Verde campus.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 Friday morning. Emergency crews rushed two people to the hospital. ABC-7 is working to learn more about their condition.

Police took one person into custody, but have not released any information about that person, their involvement in the shooting, or what likely led up to the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police officials. Check back for updates.