Multi-semi crash injures two people, completely shuts down I-10

Update: Officials say crews are trying to maintain a diesel spill on scene.

In addition to the person taken to the hospital with serious injuries, another person was transported with minor injuries.

Update: Emergency officials say two semis and several cars were involved in the crash.

All lanes of I-10 West and East are closed from Transmountain to Vinton.

Officials are detouring traffic through Artcraft. There is major back up in the area, so avoid driving here if possible.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- First responders tell ABC-7 that a semi-truck rolled over near I-10 and Transmountain Thursday afternoon.

The crash itself happened on I-10 west, however, traffic maps are showing backup in both directions, including on Transmountain.

One person suffered serious injuries in the crash. Emergency crews rushed that person to the hospital.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.