Police search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man

today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Police continue to search for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police officials said that on Tuesday, officers found 80-year-old Luis Valles lying on the ground near the intersection of Kansas and 3rd in Downtown El Paso.

Valles was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Officers believe Valles was run over by a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash that killed Valles is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915- 566-8477 (TIPS).

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

