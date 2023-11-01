Lockdown lifted at Austin High School in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District officials placed Austin High School on lockdown for about ten minutes Wednesday.

The district tells ABC-7 that El Paso Police officers were trying to issue a notice of apprehension (the juvenile equivalent of a warrant). The child ran inside the school and the lockdown started. The district says officials decided to issue a lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The school has since resumed classes and other activities.

"The subject ran into the school, however, the individual has been taken into custody," police officials tell ABC-7.

Nobody was injured in this incident. This happened just before 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Austin High School is located in Central El Paso.