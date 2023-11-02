Skip to Content
Car overturns on highway overpass in East El Paso

TXDOT
today at 4:41 PM
Published 4:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation confirms to ABC-7 that a car overturned on the flyover connecting I-10 East to Loop 375 in East El Paso.

Two lanes are currently blocked as emergency crews work to clear the wreck. Two lanes remain open, although drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The crash happened just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now and our team is working to learn what led up to the crash. Check back for updates.

