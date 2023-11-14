Asian Spa Massage in East El Paso is temporarily closed after alleged illicit activities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Attorney's Office has shut down Asia Spa Massage, located in East El Paso, after obtaining a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) following alleged illicit activities.

Among the multiple allegations made against the massage parlor by the County Attorney's Office, Asian Spa Massage has been "providing erotic services, employing unlicensed massage therapists, and engaging in other illegal activities."

The El Paso Police Department's Vice Unit conducted undercover operations in the establishment where they gathered evidence revealing alleged instances of sexual contact and prostitution.

County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal, who was responsible for obtaining the TRO against Asian Spa Massage, said in a statement, "We will not tolerate businesses that engage in illegal activities and become a nuisance to residents of El Paso. The closure of Asian Spa Massage sends a clear message that such establishments will face severe consequences for their actions."

In addition to allegedly violating Texas Law, the County Attorney says Asian Spa Massage had already been in violation of Occupational Code Rules in 2022 and 2023 after the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation discovered the use of a room as a bedroom following inspections.