FBI El Paso warns of holiday online shopping scams

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Billions of dollars are expected in online sales this holiday season, according to The Better Business Bureau. This year, FBI El Paso wants local shoppers to enjoy a scam-free holiday season by remaining vigilant against holiday scams.

Special Agent Jeanette Harper, FBI El Paso Public Affairs Officer, says “scammers will pop up websites during this time and then they're gone by the time our credit card bills come and the holiday season is over. So do a little bit of research.”

Social media shopping scams are the most reported, according to FBI El Paso. Shoppers are warned of social media posts offering vouchers or gift cards, often disguised as holiday promotions or contests. Clicking on such ads may lead to online surveys designed to steal personal information.

Gift cards are also among the most common scams: scammers may request victims to purchase gift cards for various reasons, such as a work-related function or special occasion. When the gift card is activated, the money is transferred directly to the scammers.

These scams are often masked by scammers using mimic websites that look official but are off by just one letter.

Shoppers are advised to:

Conduct thorough research on retailers or websites to ensure legitimacy.

Check the Better Business Bureau's website for business inquiries.

Be wary of significantly discounted prices and suspicious email requests for credit card information.

Verify requests for personal information directly with the business or financial institution.

In case you fall victim, the FBI recommends: