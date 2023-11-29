One of the six men accused in Jail Annex murder facing capital murder charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Six men now face murder charges after a 57-year-old was killed at the El Paso County Jail Annex on Monday, November 27th.

Among the group being accused of 57-year-old Jesus Torres' killing, is 18-year-old Juan Alberto Ortiz, who has been charged with Capital Murder, and faces a $1,000,000 bond.

ABC-7 reached out to the District Attorney's office and asked why Ortiz is being charged with Capital Murder. ABC-7 was told it is because the 18-year-old has a "pending murder case."

Ortiz was arrested in December of 2022 after allegedly shooting his mother, according to El Paso Police.

The other five suspects in Monday's death the Jail Annex are all charged with murder, and each face a $750,000 bond.