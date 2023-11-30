Law enforcement directing traffic near Franklin High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence around Franklin High School in West El Paso.

Homeland Security Investigators, El Paso Police, and EPISD Police were directing traffic near the school.

An EPISD spokesperson says the law enforcement presence is not connected to the high school campus and students on campus were not impacted in any way.

Law enforcement attention was directed several blocks away from the school, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.