Skip to Content
Top Stories

Law enforcement directing traffic near Franklin High School

By
New
Published 9:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence around Franklin High School in West El Paso.

Homeland Security Investigators, El Paso Police, and EPISD Police were directing traffic near the school.

An EPISD spokesperson says the law enforcement presence is not connected to the high school campus and students on campus were not impacted in any way.

Law enforcement attention was directed several blocks away from the school, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content