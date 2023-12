SOCORRO, Texas -- (KVIA) A pedestrian is in stable but serious condition this morning after being hit by a truck in Socorro.

Socorro police say a 76-year-old man was hit by a 1998 Dodge Ram around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police also say that the man was crossing the street in a non-designated area.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.