Skip to Content
Top Stories

FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Northeast El Paso

Police tape marks off part of the parking lot outside of this Northeast El Paso Whataburger
KVIA
Police tape marks off part of the parking lot outside of this Northeast El Paso Whataburger
By
Updated
today at 2:22 PM
Published 1:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI El Paso Field Office warned the public Wednesday afternoon of an officer-involved shooting in the Northeast.

The FBI says this happened at 11400 Gateway North. FBI is currently investigating. A spokesperson says the shooting happened within the last two hours or so.

Two people are in federal custody and no one was injured.

You can read the FBI statement in full below:

“The FBI El Paso Field Office is aware of the officer-involved shooting incident at 11400 Gateway North and is currently investigating the incident as an assault on a federal officer. Agents from HSI were conducting operational activities in the area. No injuries were reported. Two subjects are in federal custody currently. FBI Investigative Agents and our Evidence Response Team will be on-scene shortly.”

FBI El Paso

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and who is now in custody.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content