FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI El Paso Field Office warned the public Wednesday afternoon of an officer-involved shooting in the Northeast.

The FBI says this happened at 11400 Gateway North. FBI is currently investigating. A spokesperson says the shooting happened within the last two hours or so.

Two people are in federal custody and no one was injured.

You can read the FBI statement in full below:

“The FBI El Paso Field Office is aware of the officer-involved shooting incident at 11400 Gateway North and is currently investigating the incident as an assault on a federal officer. Agents from HSI were conducting operational activities in the area. No injuries were reported. Two subjects are in federal custody currently. FBI Investigative Agents and our Evidence Response Team will be on-scene shortly.” FBI El Paso

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and who is now in custody.