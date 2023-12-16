One person dead, two people taken to the hospital following crash on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Police confirmed one person died following a serious two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Additionally, two others were rushed University Medical Center.

According to fire dispatch officials, one person suffered serious injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz.

All eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Backup extends to I-10 East and Executive.

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.