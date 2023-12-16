Skip to Content
Top Stories

One person dead, two people taken to the hospital following crash on I-10 East

By
December 16, 2023 8:13 PM
Published 8:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Police confirmed one person died following a serious two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Additionally, two others were rushed University Medical Center.

According to fire dispatch officials, one person suffered serious injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz.

All eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Backup extends to I-10 East and Executive.

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content