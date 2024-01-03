Skip to Content
Air unit called in to stop car chase through Far East El Paso

Published 4:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A driver led police on a high-speed pursuit through two freeways and into a Far East El Paso neighborhood where he was apprehended.

The pursuit began at 3:29 p.m. near Airway Boulevard after an El Paso Police unit flashed its lights to get the car to pull over.

Texas Troopers were asked for assistance at some point and brought in an air unit to assist.

The pursuit ended near the 2300 block of Tierra Serena where the driver was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brianna Perez

