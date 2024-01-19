Semi-truck crashes in Northeast El Paso; one person in the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking traffic along US-54 at the state line, according to El Paso Police.

Police say that special traffic investigators are on the scene investigating the collision, which involved a semi.

Officials say emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking any driver in that area to "reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment."

The department also asks everyone to expect delays.

Avoid this area if possible. Use the KVIA Traffictrack tool to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as we learn more information.