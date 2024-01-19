Skip to Content
Top Stories

Semi-truck crashes in Northeast El Paso; one person in the hospital

By
Updated
today at 1:35 PM
Published 1:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking traffic along US-54 at the state line, according to El Paso Police.

Police say that special traffic investigators are on the scene investigating the collision, which involved a semi.

Officials say emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking any driver in that area to "reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment."

The department also asks everyone to expect delays.

Avoid this area if possible. Use the KVIA Traffictrack tool to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as we learn more information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content