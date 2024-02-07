Skip to Content
Car slammed into 15-year-old boy in Horizon City

Updated today at 6:57 PM
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old was injured in after being hit by a car in Horizon City on Wednesday Night, according to the Horizon Police Department.

The crash happened near the intersection of Pawley Drive and S Darrington Road.

Horizon Police confirmed the boy has been taken to Del Sol Medical Center, they have no information on the driver at the time of this article's publishing.

Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

