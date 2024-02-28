Whitaker Elementary placed on secure protocol Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Independent School District elementary school was placed on a "secure protocol" Wednesday afternoon.

This happened at J.M. Whitaker Elementary School, located at 4700 Rutherford Drive, in Northeast El Paso.

An EPISD spokesperson tells ABC-7 that the secure protocol lasted about 10 minutes and that the school was never placed on a lockdown. The secure protocol is now over and classes are running normally.

Numerous parents and residents have called the ABC-7 newsroom voicing their concerns over the events at Whitaker Elementary Wednesday morning.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what prompted the secure protocol. Check back for updates.