May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Live Active El Paso offers resources to the community

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- May is officially “Mental Health Awareness Month” in El Paso, this was approved by County Commissioners just this past Monday. One of the main goals is to get rid of the stigma surrounding metal health. Stress, anxiety and depression should not be ignored.

A new study by JAMA Pediatrics, published by The New York Times reveals that physical fitness among children and young people may protect against developing depressive symptoms, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Live Active El Paso helps promote exactly that, they offer resources to help the community stay active.

Throughout May, Live Active El Paso is partnering with local organizations to offer resources aimed at helping those struggling with mental health.

They also offer free classes year round, including Zumba, yoga, meditation, and sound baths, to promote physical activity and strong mental health. Raul Diaz, Live Active El Paso coordinator encourages the community to seek these resources, “Sometimes we just keep to ourselves, you know, it's so much that we're kind of just digging a little bit deeper into that hole." Diaz adds, "But it's the time for us to speak out. And if we know of anybody that is suffering about mental health, you know, there are so many things that we can help them with."

This Saturday, May 4th, Live Active El Paso is hosting a Neon Fitness Dance, inviting and encouraging the community to get up and dance. "It's all obviously on May the fourth. So we incorporated a Star Wars theme. We have a lot of Zumba sessions, dance sessions, we have neon glow sticks that we're going to be providing the community at no charge,” Diaz told ABC-7. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at Eastwood Park (3110 Parkwood St).

Click here to view the monthly calendar of classes and resources available year round.