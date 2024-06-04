Motorcyclist killed ‘swerving’ through traffic on I-10 in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 43-year-old Ramon Espinoza Torres is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle while "swerving in and out of traffic" on I-10.

The crash happened Friday, May 31, 2024 along I-10 West near the Copia exit.

Torres was riding when traffic slowed. Police say he tried to avoid rear-ending a semi-truck, but lost control and hit a guard rail. He then slid back into traffic and was hit by a passing car. The people in that car were uninjured, according to police.